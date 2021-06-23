According to a study, a junk food diet makes lorry drivers poorer behind the wheel.

A recent study reveals that lorry drivers with poor diets, such as the fried foods that make up the customary trucker’s breakfast, may be worse behind the wheel than those who eat healthily.

According to researchers, junk food diets and unhealthy snacks can cause weariness, which can lead to risky driving.

A new study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine looked at the driving habits of nearly 400 male truck drivers.

Dietary habits and fatigue levels of the drivers were also taken into account.

The majority of the drivers for a transport company in Suzhou, China, had six to ten years of experience.

They traveled between 50,000 and 100,000 kilometers per year on average.

The researchers discovered that lorry drivers who eat a healthy diet are more likely to participate in “positive driving behaviors.”

Fried foods, desserts, and sugary drinks were associated with less favorable driving behavior.

Participants’ fatigue levels were linked to their dietary patterns, with those who ate a lot of vegetables and staple foods being less fatigued.

“The current study found that truck drivers with a healthy eating pattern reported more positive driving behaviors, whereas those who consumed more fast meals, fat, and sweet foods were more likely to report risky driving behaviors,” the authors from Beijing said.

“Fatigue acted as a buffer between dietary habits and driving habits.

“To prevent weariness, truck drivers may eat a better diet, which would likely improve driving safety.”