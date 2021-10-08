According to a study, 4 out of 10 small charities saw a significant drop in donations during the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, a new study by the Urban Institute indicated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, four out of ten small arts organizations saw a drop in donations. In comparison, only 29% of large nonprofits witnessed a decrease in donations.

“Small groups are typically very effective because they are highly engaged to the communities they serve,” said Laura Pierce, executive director of Washington Nonprofits, a statewide organization. “They are acutely aware of the community’s most pressing needs.” In 2020, 54 percent of arts groups will see financial reductions.

According to a new analysis from the Urban Institute, declines in ticket sales for things like artistic performances and youth sporting events, as well as decreases in other fees for services, have harmed nonprofits significantly. Fee for service revenue fell by 33% on average for organizations with annual budgets of less than $100,000, compared to 20% on average for organizations with budgets of $1 million to $10 million.

The comprehensive study of NGOs also looked at organizational leadership diversity and the impact of geography on donations.

While previous studies have found that overall giving to nonprofits remained strong during the pandemic, the report from the Urban Institute paints a more concerning picture for small charities—those with budgets of $500,000 or less—that provide direct services to vulnerable people and community-building and advocacy groups.

According to Pierce, small NGOs generally lack the full-time fundraising staff and experience needed to shift gears when circumstances change. They also face other roadblocks to growth, such as being located in areas with a high concentration of low-income residents.

Pierce expressed her hope that funders will do more to assist tiny NGOs in dealing with a surge in demand brought on by disasters such as COVID.

Early data suggests that 2021 will be a better year for nonprofits of all sizes in Michigan, according to Donna Murray-Brown, CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association. “This year is better because NGOs have a greater understanding of what it takes to work in a pandemic,” she explained. Many NGOs, for example, that were doubtful about the capacity to generate funds through virtual events have discovered that it is possible, and they are succeeding. This is a condensed version of the information.