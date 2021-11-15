According to a study, 38% of American children believe chicken nuggets are made from plants.

According to a new study, some American children are unsure about the origins of a variety of common foods.

Researchers challenged 176 children to perform tasks that tested their understanding of food in a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology in December 2021.

One exercise required the children to identify a food and then determine whether it was plant- or animal-based.

Another task was to assess the children’s understanding of “food edibility,” or the ability to distinguish between products that are safe to eat and those that are not.

With the exception of eggs, all animal-based meals