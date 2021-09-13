According to a study, 14% of vaccinated Americans have ended friendships due to their anti-vaccine stance.

On September 2, OnePoll polled 1,000 Americans to find out why they had ended friendships in the previous year and a half. Since the pandemic began, 16 percent of respondents have stopped being friends with three persons they were formerly close to, according to the findings.

Sixty-six percent of those who claimed they had ended a friendship since March 2020 stated they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 17 percent said they had not been vaccinated and planned to remain unvaccinated.

One-fifth of the vaccinated respondents, or 1 in 7, stated they had broken up with pals who refused to get vaccinated.

Those 14% aren’t the only ones. Jennifer Aniston, who rose to stardom after starring in Acquaintances and now hosts The Morning Show, has also revealed that she has cut relations with certain friends due to their immunization status.

Aniston stated she’s “lost a couple folks in my weekly routine who have refused or did not reveal [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was awful” in a September cover story for InStyle.

Other reasons for friendships terminating were covered in the poll. Sixteen percent cut ties with friends for political differences, and fifteen percent did so when a buddy dated or slept with a former romantic partner. Ex-friends fabricating tales about them (12 percent) and suspicions that the individual was a liar were other common causes for friendships ending (7 percent).

The poll also revealed the respondents’ political views on vaccines. Eighty-one percent of Democrats claimed they were fully vaccinated, compared to 64 percent of Republicans, 69 percent of Independents, and 41 percent of those who said they support a third party who were fully vaccinated.

In the survey, 41% of Democrats believed society is too harsh on people who aren’t vaccinated, a sentiment shared by 57 percent of Republicans. However, 12% of Democrats disagreed with the attitude that society is harsh on persons who refuse to get the vaccine, compared to 5% of Republicans.

