According to a South Korean report, North Korea may be preparing to test weapons.

According to a South Korean press source, North Korea sent warnings to ships travelling near its eastern coast earlier this week, signaling the country may be prepared to test missiles.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the warnings were given Sunday through Monday, citing anonymous military sources, although no missile launches or other sorts of weapon testing have taken place thus far.

According to Yonhap, “such an advisory is generally issued before of missile launches or other weapons testing to warn warships to keep away of specified locations that are believed to be affected.” “However, according to authorities at Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, no actual ballistic missile launches or artillery firings occurred throughout the period.”

Due to the lack of actual tests, some have speculated that the latest warnings had ulterior motivations. The threats, according to the South Korean publication Kukmin Ilbo, could be part of North Korea’s “psychological warfare” campaign.

According to Kukmin, Shin Jong-woo, secretary general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum in Seoul, the North has before issued maritime warnings without conducting real tests.

COVID has “made things worse” in North Korea, according to Shin, and the warnings could be part of a plan to boost military tensions and create unity within the government, according to Kukmin.

North Korea’s pronouncements came after a top North Korean military commander, Kim Yong Chol, warned last week of a “major security disaster” if the US and South Korea proceeded with their regular summer military games.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff told Reuters that in the summer and spring, the US and South Korea undertake military exercises that are mostly defensive, computer-simulated command post training with few people present. Despite the lack of human presence, the exercises have long been a source of contention for North Korea, which refers to them as a “war rehearsal.”

North Korea did not respond to its usual calls through the inter-Korean hotlines, which had been reactivated on July 28, following the conduct of these drills. As he enters the final year of his presidency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has made improving diplomatic ties with his country’s northern neighbor a top goal.

