According to a Senate report, senior White House officials threatened to resign during the post-election turmoil.

According to a recent Senate Judiciary Committee report, some senior White House employees threatened a mass resignation in the tumultuous aftermath of the November presidential election. The investigation examined records and interviews to expose former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have the Justice Department overturn the election results, providing new insight into his administration’s inner workings following his loss in the presidential election.

According to the Associated Press, Trump reportedly ordered Justice Department executives to declare the election “corrupt” and chastised a key department employee for not cooperating with his requests to overturn the results, in what one White House lawyer described as a “murder-suicide pact.” The previous president’s actions and demands almost sparked a revolution within the Justice Department, which was only brought under control after senior officials threatened to leave.

“In attempting to enlist the Department of Justice for personal, political purposes in order to maintain his hold on the White House, Trump grossly abused the power of the presidency” and “arguably violated a federal law prohibiting anyone from commanding that federal employees engage in political activity,” according to the report.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

While the general elements of what happened after Trump won the election on November 3 have long been known, the Senate probe, based on a review of records and interviews with former officials, reveals the full depth of Trump’s all-out battle to stay in power. It demonstrates how Trump profited from the assistance of a little-known Justice Department lawyer who championed the then-efforts president’s to overturn the decision, but how other top officials eventually banded together to defeat Trump. The result demonstrates how reliant the United States’ election system is on government officials’ integrity.

Trump’s attempt, which is currently being investigated by the Justice Department’s inspector general, failed, and Biden took office on January 20. Despite this, the bogus accusations about the election have splintered the country, with millions of Americans mistakenly believing the election was rigged.

On January 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the legislative certification of Biden’s victory from taking place. The rioters thrashed and bloodied the helpless. This is a condensed version of the information.