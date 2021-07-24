According to a research, the cessation of the Universal Credit uplift will affect almost 660,000 critical workers.

New data suggests that when the Universal Credit uplift expires in the autumn, more than 660,000 low-paid critical employees, such as nurses, supermarket workers, and social carers, will be among the millions of people affected.

According to the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA), the most key workers on Universal Credit are in London, the South East, and the North West.

The end of the £20-a-week raise on September 30 is expected to be a “bleak day” for workers, according to a union spokesman.

According to the RSA, the huge proportion of essential workers receiving Universal Credit is indicative of in-work poverty.

“The relationship between hard work and fair pay is broken, and this cut will only make it worse,” Alan Lockey, head of the RSA’s future of work programme, said.

“In the medium term, the Government must safeguard this crucial lifeline for millions of hardworking Britons, particularly our epidemic heroes who work as nurses, social workers, and grocery cashiers.

“In the long run, the government must make work pay by expanding the usage of the living wage, addressing insecure work, and increasing the generosity and universality of benefits like sick pay.”

“It is terrible that the very employees who pulled us through this crisis are now being targeted for bad pay and Universal Credit cuts,” said Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow labour and pensions minister.

“Cutting millions of hardworking families by £1,000 a year is both fiscally and ethically wrong.”

“The desire to deprive the poorest employees and families of £20 a week is callous and fiscally irresponsible,” said Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of the Unite union.

“During the epidemic, Universal Credit offered a vital safety net for six million people, and we announced the interim uplift as part of a £400 billion package that will extend well beyond the end of the road map,” a government spokeswoman said.

“We’re determined to putting more money in the wallets of hardworking families, which is why we gave two million of the UK’s lowest-paid workers a pay boost this year through a higher minimum wage, and we’ll also help individuals earn more by leveling the playing field.”