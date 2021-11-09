According to a Republican candidate’s lawyer, the New Jersey governor’s race could go to a recount.

While Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy continues to lead Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the gubernatorial election, Ciattarelli’s lawyer indicated the margin between the two candidates could be low enough to necessitate a recount, according to the Associated Press. Last week, the Associated Press pronounced Murphy the winner, and other sources predict a final victory for Murphy by tens of thousands of votes, but Ciattarelli has refused to yield to the incumbent governor.

Murphy’s lead in the race climbed to roughly 2.6 points on Monday, up from less than a percentage point last week. According to the Associated Press, Murphy has a 65,000-vote advantage.

Around 70,000 provisional votes, or ballots only counted once election officials certify that the voter hasn’t cast another ballot, remain uncounted, according to Ciattarelli’s campaign. It’s unclear how many mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

While the Republican team does not anticipate to pass Murphy in the provisional vote count, Mark Sheridan, Ciattarelli’s legal counsel, said in a statement that “that count may shrink the margin for Governor Murphy enough to require a full recount.”

“We have made history tonight,” Murphy said during his victory address on Nov. 3 in Asbury Park, according to his official campaign Twitter account.

“Tonight, whether you voted for me or not, I renew my vow to you to work every single day for the next four years to keep moving us forward,” one tweet stated.

Ciattarelli’s campaign disputed on Monday that the governor’s race was rigged.

“Let me be clear: no one on this team is alleging fraud or wrongdoing,” Sheridan said in a statement.

However, Sheridan said that this year’s election law, which for the first time allowed early in-person voting, is also adding to “excruciatingly long vote counting.”

Each of New Jersey’s 21 counties is doing its own tally of any remaining mail-in and provisional ballots. The results will not be certified until the state Board of Canvassers meets on December 2nd.

Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, ran on a platform of conventional themes such as decreasing the state's high property taxes.