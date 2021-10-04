According to a report, three-quarters of hospitality companies are raising wages due to staff shortages.

According to a survey, three-quarters of pub and restaurant owners said they are raising salaries to recruit personnel as the sector’s revival is hampered by a labor shortage.

According to a poll of 200 senior executives from the hotel industry, one out of every six jobs is currently unfilled, and 96 percent of business owners are experiencing staffing shortages in some areas.

According to the CGA business confidence poll, which was conducted by the research firm with IT specialists Fourth, bosses are stepping up efforts to attract and retain workers due to a workforce shortage.

Around 76 percent of respondents said they had increased levels of communication with employees as part of their retention initiatives, while 75 percent said they had increased salary as part of their retention strategies.

Meanwhile, only 18 percent of CEOs polled indicated they were optimistic in their recruitment and retention efforts in the coming year, down from 67 percent in the previous business confidence survey three months earlier.

“These data highlight the true severity of hospitality’s recruitment and retention crisis,” said Karl Chessell, CGA’s director of hospitality operators and food for Europe.

“Thousands of firms are in desperate need of workers, and many of those who do have enough are fighting to keep it.

“Gaps at the front and back of the house, as well as rapidly growing labour costs, threaten to undermine the industry’s recovery, and ongoing, targeted government support is now urgently required to address the issue.”

The labor shortage is wreaking havoc on the hotel industry, with Pan-Asian brand Wagamama recently stating that recruiting chefs in a fifth of its restaurants is proving tough.

Brexit, according to CEO Thomas Heier, is affecting the number of European workers searching for work in the UK, and the company is having trouble filling chef vacancies at about 30 locations.

Despite boosting employee numbers from 39,025 to 42,003, pub company Wetherspoons said in its full-year performance update on Friday that it had suffered shortages at locations in holiday hotspots around the UK.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls called on the government this week to relax immigration laws in order to fill the shortfalls, as well as to examine tax rates for the industry.

“In order to drive more job,” she explained.

