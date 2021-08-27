According to a report, the US provided the Taliban with a ‘kill list’ of American citizens and Afghan allies.

The US is racing against time to get stranded Americans and at-risk Afghans out of the country, but the procedure may have included handing over a list of names to the Taliban, putting the lives of Afghans who have previously assisted the US forces in danger.

According to a story published by Politico on Thursday, the US gave the Taliban a list of American citizens and Afghan friends. Three American officials spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, according to the story. The decision, according to one defense source, is akin to putting “all those Afghans on a kill list,” adding that “it’s simply disgusting and upsetting and makes you feel unclean.”

Giving the extremist group distinct names has become a contentious topic among lawmakers. Some politicians and military officials expressed worry about the practice, given the Taliban’s history of murdering Afghans who were found to be working with US and other coalition forces.

Since the Taliban captured Kabul earlier this month, the Biden administration has had to rely on the Taliban to assure the safe transit of American nationals and at-risk Afghans. “We had to do it because of the security crisis the White House created by enabling the Taliban to control everything outside the airport,” a US official said.

President Joe Biden has neither disputed nor directly stated that the extremists were given a list of names. “There have been times when our military has communicated with their Taliban counterparts and said, ‘This bus is coming through… made up of the following bunch… allow it pass.’ Yes, there have been times like that,” Biden acknowledged, according to Fox News.

The president stated, “I can’t tell you with any certainty that there was a list of names.” “Perhaps there was. But I’m not aware of any circumstances,” he explained. “The bulk of that has occurred” in cases where buses were requested to be permitted through Taliban checkpoints, according to Biden, meaning that the majority of those who were requested to be let through were allowed to do so.

Following the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan, retaliation against Afghans who assisted the US military has been a big issue. Fears of retaliation and the safety of Afghan civilians were brought into sharp focus on Thursday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least one person.