According to a report, the United States is one of the countries where democracy has deteriorated since the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the United States is one of the countries featured in a new report on democracies that have worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a 34-government organization, the pandemic has seen the majority of nations, or 64 percent, take actions to contain the pandemic that are “disproportionate, unnecessary, or illegal.” “Many democratic governments are backsliding,” the Swedish-based International IDEA said.

According to the Associated Press, the number of countries with eroding democracies has doubled in the last decade, with the United States, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia being singled out. The situation in non-democratic nations is deteriorating as well, with autocratic regimes becoming “ever more brazen in their repression” as free speech is restricted and the rule of law is weakened, according to the International IDEA.

“Overall, countries moving in an authoritarian direction outweighed those moving in a democratic direction in 2020,” according to the research.

While the 80-page report praised “the remarkable strength of civic activism,” it also warned that the victory in establishing democracy as the dominant form of government “now hangs in the balance like never before.” “This is the time for democracies to be bold, to innovate, and to revitalize themselves,” said International IDEA Secretary-General Kevin Casas-Zamora in a statement.

Despite often-harsh official restrictions, more than 80 nations have experienced protests and civic action during the pandemic, according to the research. Pro-democracy movements, on the other hand, have faced repression in Belarus, Cuba, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Myanmar, and Sudan.

The report is released ahead of schedule in the United States. President Joe Biden’s virtual “conference for democracy” on December 9-10 attempted to bring together leaders from government, civic society, and the commercial sector in what Biden has framed as a global battle against emerging autocratic forces.

According to International IDEA, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Myanmar have experienced “a surge of increasing authoritarianism,” while India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka have seen democratic decline.

“China’s influence, along with its own rising autocratization, puts the democratic model’s legitimacy in jeopardy,” the paper concluded.

Democracy declines in Africa have "undermined considerable gains made across the continent over the past three decades," according to the study.