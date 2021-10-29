According to a report, the Trump administration turned down Venezuela’s offer to swap US prisoners for a Maduro ally.

According to the Associated Press, when the Venezuelan government offered to release US inmates in return for a major financier for President Nicolás Maduro last year, the Trump administration declined.

According to former Representative David Rivera of Florida, who helped plan the meeting, the offer was discussed during a meeting between Richard Grenell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, and a key advisor for Maduro in September of 2020.

Alex Saab, a businessman accused of assisting corruption in Maduro’s inner circle, was extradited to Miami earlier this month. In retribution, Venezuela re-arrested six Citgo officials who had been held under house arrest.

According to Rivera, Maduro’s regime brought up the possibility of switching the Citgo executives and two former Green Berets for Saab at the September 2020 conference. While Grenell refused to reveal what was addressed at the meeting, he did state that hostage discussions were not one of them, according to the Associated Press.

“I never brought up the possibility of a trade. It was never a matter of negotiation for us, nor was it something we were interested in “In a statement, he stated. “Everyone who was actively negotiating knew what the meeting’s aim was.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Another person with knowledge of the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private diplomatic effort confirmed Venezuela’s interest in bargaining for Saab. The Associated Press obtained text texts between some of the organizers—but not Grenell—shortly after the meeting, in which follow-up actions for a deal to return the American inmates were discussed.

Rivera’s story raises new doubts about the back-channel diplomacy’s origins and breadth. It’s also likely to increase pressure on the Biden administration, which is already under fire for failing to do enough to repatriate Americans wrongly jailed abroad, to seek its own prisoner agreement with Maduro—something it has previously rejected.

Grenell was accompanied in Mexico City by Erik Prince, the founder of the tumultuous security business Blackwater, whose sister, Betsy DeVos, served as Trump’s education secretary.

Raul Gorrn, a Venezuelan businessman who had been seeking to reconcile disputes between the US and Maduro before being imprisoned, asked Rivera to get involved, according to Rivera. This is a condensed version of the information.