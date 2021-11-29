According to a report, the pandemic caused a 35 percent increase in Central Americans wanting to migrate.

When asked for a survey in 2021, 43% of Central Americans claimed they wished to move permanently to another country. Only 8% of those polled in the year leading up to the pandemic had the same wish.

The Migration Policy Institute (MPI), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the Civic Data Design Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) released a joint report detailing the challenges Central America faces as it attempts to recover from the devastation caused by COVID-19.

Though migration isn’t caused by a single issue, the paper claims that economic stagnation exacerbated by COVID-19 is a major element in the recent phenomena. A growing number of young people are entering the workforce as job possibilities become more scarce. According to the survey, many people who are unable to find work choose to move instead.

Those without work said they couldn’t afford food and other essentials, and they were three times more likely to make plans to leave. Food insecurity has risen in tandem with migration trends over the last year.

According to the World Food Programme, the number of people living in poverty in Central America’s northern triangle of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras increased from 2.2 million in 2019 to 6.4 million in 2019.

In a statement, WFP Executive Director David Beasley stated, “We are seeing an exodus from Central America as hunger and despair push millions to travel in pursuit of a better life.” “Poverty, climate change, and now COVID-19 have left many people believing they have no choice but to travel north, separating families and destroying communities.” Violence, family reunification, and environmental devastation caused by climate change were also mentioned as reasons for desiring to migrate, in addition to unemployment and food poverty. Despite the fact that these issues were mentioned significantly less frequently, the research stated that it is difficult to identify one single element as a person’s motivation for migrating, as different pressures typically overlap.

While the number of people who want to leave their country for good is startling, the number of people who have definite intentions is even more so: only 3% of those polled said they had plans to migrate. Fifty-five percent of those who took part in the survey. This is a condensed version of the information.