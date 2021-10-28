According to a report released by the US House of Representatives, the meatpacking industry prioritized profits while 59,000 workers received COVID.

According to a report released by the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday, at least 59,000 workers in the meatpacking business contracted COVID-19 last year, with 269 of them dying.

The Coronavirus Crisis Select Subcommittee of the United States House of Representatives studied internal papers from five of the largest meatpacking corporations to generate the report. The committee concluded that the corporations could have done more to safeguard their workers from COVID-19 exposure, but were more concerned with profits than worker safety.

The number of infections reported by the House is three times more than a prior estimate by the United Food and Commercial Workers, which projected the meatpacking industry will see 22,400 positive cases and 132 deaths in 2020. Meanwhile, the Food and Environment Reporting Network estimated that 22,700 infections had occurred, resulting in 88 fatalities.

Because data from corporations sometimes don’t take into consideration positive results from independent testing or self-reporting from employees, the actual number for the meatpacking industry could be significantly higher than the House’s figure.

“Instead of responding to clear evidence that workers were contracting the coronavirus at alarming rates as a result of conditions in meatpacking facilities,” the report stated, “meatpacking companies prioritized profits and production over worker safety, continuing to employ practices that resulted in overcrowding and easy virus spread.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the peak of the outbreaks in spring of last year, U.S. meatpacking production fell to roughly 60% of typical levels, as some big plants were forced to close for extensive cleaning and safety upgrades, or run at slower speeds due to staff shortages. According to the survey, businesses were slow to take preventative measures including checking employee temperatures, giving protective equipment, and erecting barriers between workstations.

The meat industry’s response to the epidemic was justified by the North American Meat Institute trade group.

“Frontline meat and poultry workers were among the first to be affected by the pandemic, but publicly available data confirm that comprehensive measures implemented in the sector since spring 2020, including extensive infection prevention and vaccination efforts, have successfully protected the sector’s dedicated and diverse workforce as they continued to feed Americans and keep our economy working,” says the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.