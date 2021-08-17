According to a report, more than half of children obtain their first mobile phone while in primary school.

According to a survey, just over half of parents purchased their child’s first mobile phone while they were still in primary school.

According to a Tesco Mobile research, 54% of parents have given their children a phone by the age of 11.

According to the survey, 60 percent of parents believe that a cell phone is a crucial item for their children as they prepare to return to school following the summer vacation.

Half of those polled (50%) said minutes and texts are among the most important phone features for their kids as they return to school, with 37 percent opting for low-cost plans and 34% preferring for mobile Internet.

When asked what the most stressful component of the new school year is, 53 percent of parents cited the cost of school supplies, while 47 percent struggled to remember all the goods they needed to purchase, and 28 percent cited the time it takes to get organized.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of respondents cited safety as the most important reason for giving their children a phone, while 47 percent cited the ability to communicate with their children.

Over a third of parents (37%) believe that using a phone is a good way for children to exercise responsibility, while 35% believe that the gadgets help children maintain a healthy social life by allowing them to communicate with their friends.

“Heading back to school can be stressful and expensive for parents,” said Rachel Swift, chief marketing officer at Tesco Mobile.

“By bringing all of the necessities under one roof, we’re providing families with convenience and unbeatable value.

“They can get their child’s new phone at the same time as their uniform and lunchbox, which will relieve them of one more worry.”