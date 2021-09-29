According to a report, Facebook discussed whether it could use “playdates” to target preteens.

According to a Wall Street Journal piece published Tuesday, Facebook developed a dedicated team to research children and recommend ways they could be exploited.

One of the company’s materials refers to children aged 10 to 12 as a “valuable yet untapped audience.” According to reports, another document urged that Facebook investigate a “means to use playdates” to “promote word of hand/growth among kids.”

The most recent installment of the Journal’s “The Facebook Files” investigative series focused on the social media platform’s efforts to attract young children.

The Journal cited a document from 2020 that asked, “Why do we care about tweens?” “They are a valuable but underserved market.”

“With the prevalence of tablets and phones, youngsters as young as six years old are getting on the internet,” according to another paper. We can’t ignore it, and we have a responsibility to sort it out,” according to the publication. “Imagine a Facebook experience tailored to teenagers.”

The collecting of data from children under the age of 13 is illegal under federal law, and the documents show that Facebook tried to find other ways to push its services to the young market before they could be legally tracked.

The corporation was also concerned that its efforts to attract young people were not as successful as intended, according to the report. When Facebook released Messenger Kids in 2017, its researchers discovered that by the age of ten, children’s interest in the program had diminished. According to the Journal, the researchers believe that newer services like Snapchat and TikTok are gaining popularity among children.

“Global teen penetration on FB is low, and acquisition appears to be slowing down,” according to a March 2021 memo.

On Monday, Facebook announced a halt to plans for a children’s version of Instagram, the popular social media site owned by Facebook. Politicians and child safety organizations had slammed the idea, prompting the change.

BuzzFeed News initially reported on the app’s development in March, and the Wall Street Journal followed up with more information about Instagram’s young market research in a recent piece.

“The idea leaked well before we understood what it would be,” Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a tweet about the app on Monday. People were afraid of the worst, and we didn’t have many solutions at the time. The recent WSJ piece has raised even more concerns. It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.