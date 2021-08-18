According to a report, China has severed its railway trade ties with Lithuania due to the Taiwan dispute.

After a report that the firm was halting freight traffic in the wake of Beijing’s conflict with Vilnius over Taiwan, China’s state-owned rail operator denied that a freight link with Lithuania had been terminated.

According to a copy obtained by the Baltic News Service, China Railway Container Transport, a subsidiary of China Railway Group, sent a letter to Lithuanian clients telling them that the freight link would be suspended in August and September.

According to a story published on Wednesday by Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the CRCT letter cited “the worsening of bilateral relations” between China and Lithuania as the reason for the suspension, which would be in place indefinitely and “until further notice.”

According to the Baltic News Service, the decision will affect a shipment of items scheduled for later this month. As part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the rail firm operates links throughout Europe and Central Asia. According to the news service, the connection to Vilnius was constructed in June of last year.

According to China’s official news outlet Xinhua, CRCT said the report about freight suspension was false. Railway transit between China and Lithuania, according to the operator, is working normally.

In a diplomatic spat over the planned opening of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in Vilnius, China summoned its ambassador to Vilnius on August 10 and asked that the Baltic republic withdraw its representative from Beijing. China claims the democratic island as its own and has questioned the Lithuanian government’s plan to allow Taipei to open its first diplomatic office in Europe in nearly two decades—and the first under the name “Taiwan.”

The two governments have confirmed that the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania will be followed by a similar office in Taipei later this year.

Lithuania, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic connections with Taiwan, but Vilnius claims that strengthening cultural and economic links with the self-ruled island will not jeopardize the country’s “one China” policy.

Following China’s removal of its senior diplomat, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda told the Baltic News Service that his country had the right to pursue its own foreign policy and that “unilateral ultimatums” in international relations were unacceptable.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that Beijing would “vigorously protect” its vital territorial interests. This is a condensed version of the information.