According to a report, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, primarily in the South and Midwest.

According to a new Labor Department data, around 4.3 million Americans departed their employment in August, the biggest amount since December 2000. According to the Associated Press, the number of people who quit in August was largest in the South and Midwest, which were the U.S. regions hardest hit by COVID-19 increases in August.

While the number of persons quitting jobs increased in August compared to the previous month, hiring slowed. From a peak of 11.1 million in July, the number of open positions has dropped to 10.4 million.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics revealed a persistent conundrum: record quantities of advertised jobs and insufficient persons eager to fill them. The number of open positions has climbed by 62 percent in the last year, according to the Associated Press, while overall hiring has declined somewhat, according to the Labor Department report.

The government reported Friday that job growth slowed in September for the second month in a row, with only 194,000 new positions added, despite the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent. After accounting for job gains and quits, retirements, and layoffs, Friday’s hiring figure is a net total. The raw statistics in Tuesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, indicated that total hiring decreased dramatically in August, to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July.

In an email, Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, said the data “highlights the enormous issues firms are facing.” “There aren’t enough people. There is insufficient equipment and/or parts. Customers are waiting for their orders or waiting to place them in the meanwhile. What an odd world we live in.” The increase in resignations strongly shows that fear of the Delta variant is contributing to the labor shortage. Fear of the disease, in addition to driving quits, is likely to have prevented many unemployed people from looking for or accepting jobs.

As the number of COVID-19 instances increased in August, so did the number of people quitting their jobs in restaurants and hotels, as well as in other public-facing sectors like retail and education.

