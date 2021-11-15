According to a report, 160K active-duty military members and their families are food insecure.

According to Feeding America, some 160,000 active-duty military members are having difficulty feeding their families, a hardship that many people are unaware of, according to the Associated Press.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and former Blackhawk pilot who lost both legs in a helicopter crash in Iraq, said, “We’re the mightiest military on the face of the Earth, and yet those on the lower rungs of our military ranks are—if they’re married and have a child or two—they’re hungry.” “How can you concentrate on completing the goal and safeguarding our democracy if you’re worrying about your ki?”