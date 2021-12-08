According to a renowned psychologist, antivaxxers may need to be “deradicalized like terrorists.”

To persuade diehard antivaxxers to change their ideas, a psychologist says they should be “deradicalized” like former terrorists or cult members.

A year after the initial Covid-19 vaccine, there are around six million eligible persons in the UK who have not had a single jab.

Professor Stephan Lewandowsky, chair in cognitive psychology at the University of Bristol, was quick to point out that many of them are “marginalized” people who are “very difficult to reach for anything,” and for whom access, rather than psychological or ideological factors, is the most pressing concern.

However, because their beliefs are so established, it may be impossible to reach a tiny group of “hardcore refuseniks” via traditional methods, he said.

“They’ll deny anything – ‘I’m not going to wear a mask,’ ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated,’ ‘I don’t believe climate change is real,’ ‘Covid is a hoax,’ and, you know, ‘Hillary Clinton is actually a reptilian shapeshifter,'” he told the PA news agency.

“You’re approaching folks who have a collection of pretty strange views — they’re becoming increasingly tough to reach.”

He suggested that assigning vaccine appointments rather than asking people to book their own could be used to reach more moderate people who are still unvaccinated. He also suggested setting up pop-up clinics in places like supermarkets or shopping malls to reach more moderate people who are still unvaccinated.

Another option is to impose a vaccine requirement, which he believes “may irritate a few individuals” but “can be beneficial.”

Those tactics, however, may not be beneficial for those with more extreme views, he noted.

“In a perfect world,” he continued, “you might engage even those folks in a very slow, long-term process where you affirm their right to have those ideas… Let’s put it this way: rather than telling them something they don’t want to hear about themselves, let’s phrase it this way.

“So you tell them something nice, and then you engage in what amounts to a deradicalization process for ex-terrorists or cult members.”

“Because we’re actually talking about the psychology of cults and extremism when we get down to that small number of determined refuseers, and it’s a very similar mentality.”

Mr. “The summary has come to an end.”