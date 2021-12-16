According to a poll, voters believe Joe Biden is making inflation worse, not better.

According to a study, nearly half of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s measures to combat skyrocketing inflation are making matters worse, reflecting voters’ concerns that the Build Back Better plan will push prices even higher.

The results of the Fox News poll were released on Wednesday, after November numbers revealing that annual consumer price inflation in the United States increased by 6.8%. Since 1982, this was the biggest increase in the price of a basket of goods and services.

It also comes as Democrats try to pass a $1.75 trillion social-care bill, despite Republican and moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) concerns about the inflationary impact of more federal money being injected into the economy.

Between December 11 and 14, a poll conducted by Fox News in collaboration with Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) interviewed 1,002 people across the country on Biden’s ideas, popularity, and the status of the economy, with a 3 percent margin of error.

The top source of concern for Americans, according to the survey, was rising prices. Inflation bothers 84 percent of respondents, which is higher than their concerns about crime (77 percent), taxes (71 percent), and the COVID pandemic (all 71 percent) (68 percent).

Two-thirds of respondents (67%) said increasing prices have created “financial hardship over the last six months,” with 36 percent stating inflation is the main issue confronting the economy.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of individuals felt Biden’s attempts to reduce inflation were “hurting,” while only 22 percent believed they were “helping.” A little more than a quarter (28%) believed his inflation policies had no effect.

According to the study, nearly half of those polled (46%) believe that the country’s social expenditure plan, which aims to modernize the country’s social net and battle climate change, will raise inflation.

This was also 25 points higher than the one-fifth (21%) of those who believed it helped cut inflation. Another 28% felt it wouldn’t make a difference.

Controlling the Economy

Biden received a 38 percent approval rating on his management of the economy, compared to 59 percent who disapproved, according to the poll. It was discovered that 47% of those polled approved of his performance. This is a condensed version of the information.