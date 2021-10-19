According to a poll, three out of four Republicans want Trump to run for President in 2024.

According to Quinnipiac University pollsters, around three-quarters of Republicans support former President Donald Trump running for president again in 2024.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted from October 15 to 18, 78 percent of Republicans surveyed want Trump to run for president in the next election cycle, while only 16 percent do not. 94 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Independents, on the other hand, said they do not want the former president to run for president again in 2024, with more than half of all respondents dismissing the idea. Trump began implying that he would run for president again immediately after leaving office.

A tiny majority of respondents (52%) indicated they have a negative opinion of Trump, while 39 percent said they have a positive impression of the former president. The majority of Democrats polled believe Trump has had a bad impact on American politics, while 84 percent of Republicans say he has had a beneficial impact. Almost the same percentage of Republicans thought Trump has had a good impact on the GOP in particular.

Despite election security experts describing the 2020 presidential election as the “most secure in American history,” Trump has continued to raise charges about its integrity even a year after it was called for Vice President Joe Biden. Despite the fact that Trump’s name does not appear on any ballots this autumn, his name has been mentioned in political debates between candidates for office, including last month’s gubernatorial recall election in California and the governor election in Virginia next month.

According to Quinnipiac pollsters, 51 percent of all respondents believe Trump has endangered democracy since his election last fall, while 85 percent of Republican participants believe Trump has defended democracy.

The 1,342 adults polled were also asked about the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, which is being investigated by a congressional committee. When demonstrators protesting the certification of the 2020 election results poured into the Capitol building, poll respondents were asked if they believe Trump was responsible “a lot,” “some,” “not much,” or “none at all.” 42 percent of the total. This is a condensed version of the information.