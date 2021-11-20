According to a poll, the majority of white women without a college diploma believe Biden did not legitimately defeat Trump.

The Economist/YouGov poll asked respondents whether Biden “legitimately won the election, or not?” between November 14 and November 16.

Of the 1,500 Americans polled for the study, 51% of white women without a college diploma said Biden didn’t have a chance to beat Trump in 2020, while 29% of white women with a college diploma said the same.

Since last year’s election, the former president has continued to claim election fraud. According to a Monmouth University poll released in June, 32% of Americans endorse Trump’s false claim that Biden won owing to voter fraud.

Trump has sought to question the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election in several ways, including through legal action, despite the fact that no proof has been offered to back up his claims against the certified results confirming Biden’s victory.

According to the most recent Economist/YouGov poll, more non-college educated white women (18%) believe Trump will be reinstated as president before the end of the year, compared to only 9% of white women with college degrees.

More Republicans agreed in a prior Economist/YouGov poll conducted between November 6 and 9 that Trump will be reinstated before the end of 2021.

Thirteen percent of Republicans polled believed it is “extremely likely” to happen, up from only 11 percent in an October poll.

According to the Economist/YouGov November 14-16 poll, the number of Trump supporters who expect the former president will return to the White House by the end of the year has declined by 4% from earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in both November polls, the proportion of Democrats who feel Trump should be reinstated remained at 4%, down from 7% in October.

In September, Trump speculated that he might be reinstated as president as a result of "tremendous voter fraud," which he alleged again. When a TV host asked him when America would "get President Trump back," he said this during a rally in Perry, Georgia. "Well, we'll have to see," Trump said. "There has been a massive voter turnout."