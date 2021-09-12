According to a poll, only half of college-educated Republicans believe Donald Trump should lead the GOP.

According to a new CNN poll done by SSRS, less than half of college-educated Republican supporters believe former President Donald Trump should be their party’s leader, despite reports that he is mulling a run for the White House in 2024.

According to the study, 63 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe Trump should lead the GOP, while 37 percent believe it should be given to someone else.

The percentage of college-educated Republicans fell to 49%, with 51% saying Trump should not be the party’s leader.

Voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election was heavily influenced by education. Even as Trump improved across the board, a statistical study by FiveThirtyEight indicated that President Joe Biden’s improvement among white voters with a college degree in suburban counties helped him win the election. These people will be crucial in 2022 and 2024, when Republicans expect to win congressional majorities.

Republicans are split on whether Trump is their greatest opportunity to retake the White House in 2024, according to a new CNN survey. 51 percent of respondents feel Republicans have a better chance of winning with Trump on the ticket, while 49 percent believe they have a better chance with someone else.

Republicans were also polled on what values are most important to them when it comes to defining what it means to be a Republican. Eighty-six percent thought conservative policy viewpoints are important, and 85 percent said the federal government should have less power.

When it comes to Trump, 61 percent of respondents responded that supporting the former president is very/someone essential to them. Fifty-nine percent said it’s also very/someone important to believe Trump will win the 2020 presidential election.

From August 3 to September 7, CNN polled 2,119 adults, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

Some Republican members turned against Trump after he lost the election to Joe Biden and faced blowback following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Ten Republicans in the House voted to impeach him, while seven Republicans in the Senate voted to convict him.

Trump has attempted to use his post-presidency to consolidate control inside the Republican Party. In 2021, Trump-backed candidates have won and lost a number of special election primaries. This is a condensed version of the information.