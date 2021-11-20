According to a poll, nearly half of Americans oppose stricter gun laws.

Nearly half of Americans oppose tougher gun rules in the US, and the number of those who do has dropped dramatically over the last seven months.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted from November 11 to 15, 49 percent of respondents in the United States oppose stronger gun rules, while 45 percent support them, and 5% say they don’t know or have no opinion.

On the question of gun legislation, there is a huge partisan difference, with Republicans opposing tighter measures by about 70 percent to fewer than ten percent of Democrats.

The study polled 1,378 adults in the United States, with a margin of error of 2.6 percent. Its findings were released on Friday.

According to Quinnipiac’s findings, 84 percent of Republicans oppose tighter gun legislation, while only 13 percent support them.

Democrats were on the other hand, with 91 percent supporting stricter laws and only 7% opposing them.

54 percent of independents opposed harsher laws, while 39 percent supported them.

The poll results reveal that support for stricter gun legislation is dwindling. According to a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University in April, 54 percent of Americans want stronger regulations, while only 42 percent oppose them.

The poll included 1,262 registered voters, and it indicated that support for stronger gun legislation had fallen among this group as well, with 48 percent opposing and 47 percent in favor.

The margin of error for registered voters’ results was 2.8 percent.

“This is the first time since December 2015 that fewer than half of voters support stronger gun legislation,” Quinnipiac University said in a statement announcing the results. “At the time, 47 percent were in favor and 50 percent were opposed.” However, the poll revealed widespread support for “gun owners who want to carry guns in public areas” being restricted. Sixty-two percent of respondents agreed that such limits should be in place, while 33 percent disagreed. Despite this, there was still a significant partisan difference, with 93 percent of Democrats supporting the bill and only 6% opposing it.

Republicans were split on whether or not gun owners should be allowed to carry guns in public areas, with 52 percent against and 42 percent in favor. Sixty percent of independents backed the bill, while 34% opposed it.

