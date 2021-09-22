According to a poll, more voters blame Democrats than Republicans if the US defaults on its debt.

According to a poll issued on Wednesday, respondents blame Democrats more than Republicans if the US defaults on its debt. The poll was conducted after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives enacted a bill on Tuesday preventing a government shutdown and suspending the debt ceiling.

From September 18 to 20, Politico/Morning Consult polled 1,998 registered voters. When asked which party they would blame more if the country defaulted on its national debt, 33% said Democrats and 42% said both parties. Only 16 percent said Republicans should be blamed more, while 9 percent said they didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act fast on the debt ceiling in a letter dated September 8. Because of the ongoing financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Yellen predicted that the government will run out of money in October.

The Biden administration claimed in a fact sheet posted last Friday that if the existing debt limit continues in place, programs including Medicaid, disaster relief, and education financing could be drastically curtailed. The debt limit, often known as the debt ceiling, is the maximum amount of money the United States can borrow at any given moment and applies to a variety of federal government debt.

“The United States will default for the first time in its history if Congress does not act before cash runs out,” the fact sheet said.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has promised to prevent any increase and is rallying Republicans to oppose the Democrats’ plan to raise the borrowing limit.

“Democrats have every tool they need to raise the debt limit with a Democratic President, a Democratic House, and a Democratic Senate,” McConnell tweeted on September 15. “They are solely responsible. Republicans will not allow another irrational, political tax-and-spend binge.”

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement on Monday, before the Democrats’ package cleared the House on Tuesday.

“Reducing the debt ceiling is about honoring the government’s existing obligations, such as the bipartisan emergency COVID relief legislation passed in December and crucial payments to Social Security. This is a condensed version of the information.