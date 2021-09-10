According to a poll, more than two-thirds of Americans support resettling Afghan refugees in the United States.

According to a new poll released by National Public Radio and Ipsos, a bipartisan majority of Americans support resettling Afghans who collaborated with the US.

According to the poll, 73 percent of respondents support resettling Afghan refugees in other countries, while just 69 percent support resettling refugees in the United States.

Eighty percent of Democrats, as well as 64 percent of Republicans and Independents, indicated they support resettling refugees in the United States.

The poll of 1,299 respondents was conducted between September 1 and 2, only days after the last American combat plane left Kabul, bringing the two-decade conflict to an end.

While bipartisan majorities support resettling Afghan refugees, the poll revealed significant disparities between Republicans and Democrats on other immigration concerns.

While 77% of Democrats support granting legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, only 33% of Republicans agree. Only 46% of Democrats support requiring asylum-seekers at the U.S. border to remain in Mexico until an immigration court can hear their case, while 75% of Republicans support it.

A Republican survey responder from Michigan, Francesco Logreco, told NPR that he feels illegal immigration is a “huge problem.” He does feel, however, that the United States has a “obligation” to assist Afghan refugees.

“They adore the United States of America. They battled on our behalf. They stayed with us throughout the entire process. He described them as “true allies to the West.”

Respondents were also asked which groups of persons they favored allowing into the country. While 74 percent of respondents, including 73 percent of Republicans and 81 percent of Democrats, supported admitting Afghans who worked for the US government, support for other categories decreased.

Only 56% of respondents favored allowing Central Americans escaping violence and poverty to enter the country, with 75% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans agreeing. When questioned about those escaping violence in Syria and Libya, 56 percent, including 72 percent of Democrats and 44 percent of Republicans, said they were in favor of allowing them to enter the United States.

