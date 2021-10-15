According to a poll, more than half of Americans would now speak up if they were a victim of sexual misconduct.

According to a new poll by the Associated Press, more than half of Americans believe that the recent attention given to victims of sexual misconduct has made them more willing to come out if they were a victim themselves.

About 54% of Americans indicated they would be more inclined to speak up if they were a victim of sexual misconduct, and 58 percent said they would be more willing to speak up if they observed sexual misconduct.

According to the research, about 6 in 10 women and 4 in 10 men believe that increased awareness of sexual misconduct has made them more willing to speak up if they are a victim. When they see sexual misbehavior, the majority of women (63%) and slightly over half of men (53%) say they are more likely to report it.

Since 2017, when the #MeToo movement exposed the pervasiveness of sexual assault and harassment in people’s lives, Americans have been witnessing a public reckoning. In its wake, a slew of powerful men were assassinated.

Has the movement, however, made a significant and demonstrable difference in their lives?

According to a new poll, it has.

The following are some of the other findings from the survey of American adults, which was conducted from September 23 to 27:

The majority of Americans, 61%, believe the recent focus on sexual misconduct in the United States has benefited women in general, up from 45% in January 2020. Only 19 percent now believe it has been detrimental, while 19 percent say it has had little influence.

Nearly half of those polled (45%) believe it has benefited the country, while 24% believe it has had a negative impact. This is also a major shift from January 2020, when Americans were more evenly split on the impact: 33% said it was beneficial, while 38% said it was bad.

Men are now slightly more positive about the movement than they were in 2020, with 25% saying so compared to 19% in 2020.

Women of color, on average, show fewer indicators of positive change than women in general, according to respondents. Only 18% feel the movement has had a negative impact, while 41% say it has had a positive influence. Women of color, on the other hand, are more positive about the effect.