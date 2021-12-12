According to a poll, more than 60% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of crime and gun violence.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted in late October, only 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of crime, down from 43% approval in a previous ABC News/Ipsos poll released in late October.

Support for his approach to gun violence has also eroded, according to the latest poll, with only 32% of Americans supporting his efforts on the matter, down from 39% in October. In addition, one out of every four independent voters favors Biden’s approach on gun violence.

The president’s popularity has dwindled as a result of a wave of looting and business thefts across the country. Last month, some 80 people looted a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California, in a “clearly organized event,” according to authorities. Robberies in Los Angeles climbed by 3.9 percent this year compared to 2020, according to new data from the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed her disagreement with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent statement accusing shopkeepers of failing to appropriately defend their businesses.

“We’ve seen some of these very terrifying films of retail robberies at both small and major establishments, and state and local officials, including Governor [Gavin] Newsom, have identified this as a serious problem.” As a result, the FBI has assigned more personnel to assist.” Psaki declared in a press conference.

Despite an uptick in smash-and-grab robberies recently, the White House believes Biden is doing a fine job combating crime.

Psaki backed Biden’s proposal to expand the Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) program, which tries to strengthen neighborhood policing on the streets.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Psaki stated, “The President and members of our administration have long supported for maintaining and funding the COPS program.” “Through his budget proposal from last year, the president suggested around $300 million in additional assistance.” “We’ve also offered financial assistance to hire 50 additional police officers through the COPS program, which the President championed in places like. The following is a condensed version of the data.