According to a poll, more adults believe the Democratic Party is a greater threat to democracy than the Republican Party.

According to a poll conducted in October, more Americans believe the Democratic Party is a greater threat to American democracy than the Republican Party.

The Marist Poll, a public opinion poll located in New York state’s Marist College, conducted the current poll. The institution, which has been in existence since 1978, was declared the most accurate in the United States during the 2016 presidential election by Bloomberg News.

The polled population was 1,209 people, all of whom were over the age of 18, and the questions were provided to constituents over the phone in both English and Spanish.

One hundred and thirty-two of the 1,209 people questioned were also registered to vote in the United States.

The poll, which was conducted from October 18 to October 22, indicated that 42 percent of those polled considered the Democratic Party posed a greater threat to democracy than 41 percent who believed the Republican Party was to blame.

A further 8% said that both parties posed an equal threat to the country, while the remaining 9% were either undecided or had no opinion.

Naturally, both Democrats and Republicans blamed the other party for recent democratic issues, with 87 percent of Democrats blaming Republicans and 88 percent of Republicans blaming Democrats.

The results were also broken down by a number of other socioeconomic characteristics, such as household income, education, gender, and race.

The GOP was blamed by the majority of those with a post-secondary degree, with 48 percent of college grads blaming Republicans and only 36 percent blaming Democrats.

The findings were practically inverted among those without a college diploma, with 46 percent blaming Democrats and 36 percent blaming Republicans.

Furthermore, women were substantially more dissatisfied with the Republican Party than males, with 47 percent blaming the GOP against 35 percent blaming Democrats.

While the Democratic Party was accused by the majority of white Americans polled, minorities largely blamed the Republican Party.

About 45 percent of Latinos disapproved of the Republican Party’s handling of democracy. The divide was much more pronounced among African-Americans, with 70% criticizing Republicans and only 13% blaming Democrats.

