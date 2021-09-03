According to a poll, Liverpool is more popular than London.

Liverpool is, without a doubt, superior to London. It’s not as if those of us who live here – or anyone who has ever visited – needed convincing.

However, London has been demoted in a nationwide poll to discover the UK’s Favourite Place, with Liverpool currently in second place.

The competition, which is run by our sister site 2Chill and contains recommendations for staycations and days out throughout the UK, drops the ten sites with the fewest votes each week.

Cheshire, Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Bedfordshire, Leicestershire, Cumbria, Coventry, Cambridgeshire, and Devon were also axed at 9 a.m. this morning.

People all throughout the country have been voting for their personal favorites among Britain’s most beautiful, fun, inviting, and attractive locations, citing everything from breathtaking architecture to nice locals as grounds for voting.

Everyone will be given a second chance to vote in the poll starting today, even if they have already voted. So, before it’s too late, make sure you support our beautiful city.

Newcastle is currently in first place, having beaten Liverpool by a whisker earlier this week. Manchester, Wales, and Belfast are all close behind.

On the Echo’s Facebook page, Rach Dawn expressed her love for the city, writing, “Liverpool is the finest!!”

“There’s nothing but Liverpool,” Gulam Ismail said.