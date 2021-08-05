According to a poll, half of smokers have contemplated quitting owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

According to research conducted by independent drugstore chain Well Pharmacy, 49 percent of smokers considered quitting as a result of the outbreak, while another 60 percent acknowledged to continuing to smoke despite knowing that smokers have a higher chance of more severe Covid symptoms.

According to the pharmaceutical organization, 18% of smokers polled reduced their smoking because they were aware of the elevated dangers, while 23% were uninformed of the increased risk.

However, 22% acknowledged to smoking up to 20% more than they did before the outbreak began last year.

Meanwhile, 41% indicated they had not changed their smoking habits.

Smokers who are thinking about quitting should take use of the NHS Stop Smoking Service, which is free.

“If you want to feel fitter and healthier, the best thing you can do is stop smoking,” said pharmacist Katie Wright. It will only take a few days for you to see the benefits – after just three days, you will notice that you can breathe easier and that physical activity is less strenuous.

“We provide specialist guidance on Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) such patches, lozenges, sprays, and gums to help people identify the best treatment for them. People who use a combination of support services and stop-smoking medicine are four times more likely to succeed in their battle against smoking, according to research.”

Visit https://finder.well.co.uk/ to see if your local Well Pharmacy offers the free NHS Stop Smoking service.