According to a poll, half of black Americans believe race disadvantages them in higher education.

According to a new poll, more than half of Black Americans believe their race puts them at a disadvantage in terms of opportunity and access to higher education in the United States.

The survey, conducted by Axios/Ispos poll on Saturday, indicated that 51 percent of Black Americans believe their race hinders their access to higher education, while only 5% believe it benefits them. In comparison, only 9% of white respondents stated they felt their race disadvantages them.

Furthermore, Asian, Black, and Hispanic Americans are more likely than persons of color to believe that colleges and institutions reflect white people’s beliefs. Overall, 48 percent of Asian Americans, 43 percent of Black Americans, and 39 percent of Hispanic Americans believe that colleges are skewed toward white values and ideas, compared to only 31% of white Americans.

White people, particularly Republicans, were more inclined to believe that such organizations favor more liberal values.

“Is this the next flashpoint if conservatives believe they are being marginalized and minorities believe they are being excluded?” According to Axios, Cliff Young, head of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said.

Despite these findings, white respondents were four times more likely than black respondents to believe affirmative action – or an admissions procedure that favors candidates from disadvantaged neighborhoods – is discriminatory towards white Americans, according to the poll.

Furthermore, only 43% of white respondents believe higher education should continue to evolve to provide students of different races with equal chances. 65% of Asian Americans, 67 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 81 percent of Black Americans, on the other hand, agreed.

“Everyone feels that more education would help them advance in life. But it all boils down to resources and availability. People of color have traditionally felt marginalized and denied access. And now, according to Axios, “you have white Americans who have always had access and suddenly believe that access is challenged.”

However, a majority of respondents across all racial and ethnic groups said they would support making four-year college or university educations free for all U.S. citizens, according to the poll. That was the case for 51% of white Americans.