According to a poll, half of Americans believe that the United States’ climate change policies are insufficient.

According to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist survey, half of Americans believe that US climate change measures “don’t go far enough,” while 59 percent believe that international nations are doing “too little” to help address climate change.

The study, which was conducted between October 18 and 22, polled 1,209 Americans and found that 78 percent of Democrats, 49 percent of independents, and 22 percent of Republicans believe that US climate change measures “don’t go far enough.”

According to the poll, 84% of Democrats and 29% of Republicans believe that global efforts to combat climate change are “too weak.”

Meanwhile, 33% of Republicans polled believe the initiatives are “too much,” while 30% believe they are “just the right amount.”

The poll findings came ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12. Officials and world leaders, including President Joe Biden, will assess global progress in addressing climate change and develop new carbon-reduction strategies.

According to PBS NewsHour, the United States, China, Russia, and India were the main polluters responsible for the majority of CO2 emissions produced and trapped within the atmosphere over the past 30 years.

According to a recent poll, 75% of Americans believe climate change is real, while 10% do not. The poll was conducted by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Fifty-four percent of those who believe climate change is real also feel that human actions are to blame. Meanwhile, 14% believe climate change is driven by natural changes in the environment, a position debunked by scientists. A total of 32% stated it’s a combination of the two.

Six out of ten Americans believe global warming is speeding up, according to the poll, and 55 percent want Congress to approve legislation requiring the country to use clean energy instead of natural gas and coal to generate electricity. Sixteen percent of Americans oppose such legislation.

The United States has been working to find answers to its climate crisis, with President Biden establishing a