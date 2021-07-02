According to a poll, ethnic minority students skip more school than their white peers owing to Covid.

According to new data, children from most ethnic minority backgrounds missed more school sessions in England during the autumn of last year than their white peers due to Covid-19.

According to data released by the Department of Education, nearly one in ten (9.2%) Asian students were away from school owing to coronavirus-related circumstances, the highest rate of any of the main ethnic minority groups (DfE).

Absenteeism was 7.3 percent for mixed race students and 7.2 percent for black students, compared to 6.6 percent for white students.

According to the Department for Education, kids from Gypsy/Roma and Pakistani ethnic groups had the greatest rates of absenteeism, at 10.9 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

This compares to a total of 7.0 percent for all students.

Chinese students were the least likely to miss school owing to the illness, with only 6.1 percent reporting being absent.

Overall, just 4.7 percent of white students were absent from school, compared to 5.1 percent of mixed race students, 4.5 percent of Asian students, 3.7 percent of black students, and 2.7 percent of Chinese students.

After being home educated for several months due to the pandemic, millions of youngsters returned to school full-time in September.

After kids and teachers tested positive and were forced to self-isolate, hundreds of schools in England and Wales were forced to close again a week later.

As the number of cases increased, a tier system was implemented across England, and a circuit-breaker shutdown was staged in November.

In January, the country was placed on lockdown for the third time.

Scientists discovered in May that during the second wave of the pandemic, South Asian communities in England had higher rates of Covid-19 infection and severe sickness than other minority ethnic groups.

The findings, which were published in the journal Lancet, were based on data collected from 17 million adults in England from September to December 2020.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the most recent results from its school infection survey on Thursday.

These findings revealed that 0.65 percent of primary school kids and 0.05 percent of secondary school pupils in a limited sample of English schools were affected. (This is a brief piece.)