According to a poll, Biden has the lowest approval rating on immigration, with only 35% support.

According to a recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, President Joe Biden has the lowest approval rating on immigration, with only 35% of Americans saying they favor of his handling of the issue. The 35% approval rating was a significant drop from April, when 43% of Americans approved of his handling of immigration.

Although more Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of immigration than the general public, the topic remains a low point in Democratic support for his leadership. According to the Associated Press, 60% of Democrats approve of his handling of the situation, while only 6% of Republicans do.

Biden’s overall support rating suffered as he dealt with a number of major challenges in the United States and throughout the world, including the disorderly exit from Afghanistan, a migrant border crisis, the ongoing COVID-19 surge, and the inability to enact important legislation. According to the Associated Press, whereas 54 percent of Americans approved of the president in August and 59 percent in July, only 50 percent currently approve of Biden.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Biden’s favorable rating among Democrats (from 92 percent to 85 percent) and independents (who don’t lean toward either party) has declined slightly since July (from 62 percent to 38 percent). In July, only 11% of Republicans approved of the president, which is the same as in July.

White Americans’ (49%) and Black Americans’ (42%) approval ratings both dropped slightly (86 percent to 64 percent).

Some of those who had mixed thoughts about Biden’s performance said he was still preferable to former President Donald Trump in follow-up interviews. They claimed Biden was dealing with a pandemic that started under the prior president, an Afghan exit arranged on Trump’s behalf, and an economy that favored companies and the rich because to Trump’s tax cuts.

“Trump played a big role in what we’re seeing today,” said Acarla Strickland, a 41-year-old Atlanta health-care worker who voted for Biden but now has mixed feelings about him.

Strickland, a mother of four, said she had benefited from the monthly child tax credit payments that are being made as part of the deal. This is a condensed version of the information.