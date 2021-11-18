According to a poll, after the murder of Sarah Everard, fewer women trust the police.

According to a poll, since off-duty cop Wayne Couzens murdered Sarah Everard, nearly half of women have lost faith in the police.

According to a YouGov poll of 1,699 adults conducted on behalf of the End Violence Against Women (EVAW) campaign, trust in the police has declined among 47 percent of women and 40 percent of men since the facts of Couzens’ crimes were made public in court.

Despite Couzens’ conduct, over one-third of women (29%) indicated they continue to trust the police.

Couzens will spend the rest of his life in prison after abducting, robbing, and murdering Ms Everard, 33, on Clapham Common in south London in March while serving as a Metropolitan Police officer.

The crime sparked widespread outrage, prompting the government to launch a crackdown on sexual harassment as part of its campaign to combat violence against women and girls, as well as Home Secretary Priti Patel promising a “thorough review” of police screening.

According to the research, three-quarters of women (76%) believe that policing culture needs to change in order to better respond to violence against women and girls.

“The police and government response to real public outpourings of outrage and distress about police failings has fundamentally missed the point,” EVAW director Andrea Simon stated.

“Instead, we’ve seen shallow and unevidenced actions announced that feel like a PR exercise – we haven’t seen any commitment or accountability for the important internal work needed to transform the institutional attitudes and practices that excuse and enable this damaging behavior.”