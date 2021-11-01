According to a poll, 82 percent of Fox News viewers and 97 percent of OANN and Newsmax viewers believe Trump’s claim of a stolen election.

According to a new poll released Monday, the majority of conservative cable television viewers believe former President Donald Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential race would be stolen from him.

According to a national poll performed by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 82 percent of regular Fox News viewers agreed with the former president’s baseless accusations of widespread voting fraud, despite the fact that they trust Fox News more than any other network.

In the year after the election, Fox News reporters have repeated Trump’s accusations numerous times, and the outlet’s website has an entire page dedicated to articles about voter fraud worries.

Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s top stars, stated in a September interview that “I try not to lie in front of the television. I just don’t enjoy lying, yet I do it all the time, whether it’s out of weakness or anything.” Dominion Voting has launched a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network, alleging that the corporation was using its voting devices to help rig the election.

The statistics were considerably higher among viewers of far-right media outlets like One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax, with 97 percent believing former President Trump’s statements.

OANN and Newsmax in particular have been accused of pushing conspiracy theories and a number of disproved claims, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election. Both networks have also been sued by Dominion Voting.

According to the Washington Post, OANN is propaganda, and a former OANN producer told Reuters, “whenever there was any story concerning Trump, we had to exclusively focus on the positive information or basically generate positive material.”

The producer went on to say, “It was never, never the whole truth.”

Overall, the poll finds that 31% of Americans, or roughly two-thirds of registered Republicans, believe the 2020 election will be rigged due to voting fraud.

Furthermore, PRRI discovered that while just 11% of Democrats and 17% of independents feel violent measures will be required to resolve national challenges, the number among Republicans is substantially higher.

Thirty percent of those polled in that party said that some form of violence would be required to address the aforementioned challenges.

The poll, dubbed “American Values,” was conducted in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.