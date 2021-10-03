According to a poll, 71% of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders blame Trump for the rise in discrimination.

According to a new poll, the clear majority of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) believe former President Donald Trump is to blame for an increase in discrimination against their communities.

According to a poll done by Politico/Morning Consult, 71% of AAPI individuals believe Trump is a major or minor source of antagonism during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the many ethnic groups polled, 66 percent of Chinese respondents named Trump as a major source of discrimination. Individuals from Japan and Korea were close behind, with 63 and 59 percent blaming Trump, respectively.

Pacific Islanders were the least likely to blame Trump, but 55% still believe he played a big impact. According to the research, there was a 20-point difference between AAPI citizens and non-citizens in thinking Trump was a reason for greater prejudice (74 percent vs. 54 percent).

Over the month of June, the poll received responses from 2,000 AAPI individuals, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Anti-Asian hate crimes spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey findings.

When the illness first appeared in the United States over a year ago, Trump began referring to it as “the Chinese virus,” “the Kung-Flu,” and other derogatory labels. According to studies, the amount of COVID-related social media posts with anti-Asian hashtags skyrocketed shortly after he first tweeted such statements. Over 9,000 hate crimes have been reported in the past year, according to information released in June by Stop AAPI Hate.

A shooter in Atlanta killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at multiple spas in March, bringing attention to violence against AAPIs. The Democratic Representative Judy Chu, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, blamed Trump’s provocative speech for the surge in AAPI violence.

“[Trump] used phrases like ‘China virus,’ ‘Wuhan virus,’ and even ‘kung flu.'” As a result, anti-Asian hate crimes and occurrences have skyrocketed,” Chu stated following the Atlanta attack. “As a result of that, we saw what we saw yesterday.”

Cliff Li, the chairman of the National Committee of Asian American Republicans, told Politico on Sunday that Trump’s language has made many Asian conservatives feel marginalized in politics. This is a condensed version of the information.