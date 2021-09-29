According to a poll, 60% of small business owners will require new employees to be vaccinated.

According to the report, 60 percent of business owners with operations of 100 people or less will require newly hired staff to undergo the COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty-three percent of business owners surveyed indicated they were considering making such a mandate, while 19 percent thought it would not be essential to vaccinate new employees. According to the research, the majority of small business owners who do not require immunization are located in the South and Midwest.

The majority of companies that require new hires to get vaccinated or are contemplating doing so (78 percent) also require current employees to be vaccinated. Furthermore, three-quarters of those business owners stated they would fire an employee who refused the vaccine for personal reasons rather than health grounds.

Yungi Chu, the owner of Headset Plus in California, told pollsters that now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, he is ordering all staff to be vaccinated (FDA).

“It will not be an option unless an employee has a medical reason for not being able to. It’s the only way to ensure that everyone in the workplace and warehouse is safe,” Chu explained.

Employees are concerned about their coworkers not being vaccinated, according to 65 percent of owners polled. Workers, on the other hand, have expressed concern about complying with steps to avoid the spread of the virus in the workplace, according to 67 percent of the owners polled.

The poll was taken after President Joe Biden issued vaccine mandates for hundreds of millions of workers, including a demand that private-sector businesses with more than 100 employees be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Biden is also insisting that all government employees and contractors be vaccinated, with no option to opt out. Workers in health-care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds will also need to be properly immunized.

As he unveiled the new steps, Biden added, “We’re in a rough stretch, and it could persist for a while.”

"What makes it tremendously more aggravating is that we have the instruments to attack COVID-19," the president continued.