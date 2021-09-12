According to a poll, 55% of Americans believe the US should be less involved overseas in the fight against terrorism.

According to a new poll, twenty years after the September 11 terror attacks, the majority of Americans believe the US should be less involved with other countries in the fight against terrorism.

The study, conducted by CBS News and YouGov and released on Sunday, asked if the United States should become more or less involved in overseas conflicts to combat terror threats. Fifty-five percent felt the United States should be less involved, while 45 percent stated the reverse.

From September 6 to 9, a total of 2,011 individuals in the United States were polled, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

According to the poll, Democrats and Republicans have comparable sentiments. 47 percent of Democrats believe the United States should be more involved, while 53 percent believe the United States should be less involved. “More involved” was chosen by 48 percent of Republicans, while “less involved” was chosen by 52 percent.

The poll also inquired about Americans’ views on various attempts to mitigate the threat of terrorism. Eighty-one percent said they want tighter security at U.S. airports, while 79 percent said they support tighter border security. More limitations on immigration and visas to the United States were supported by just under two-thirds of respondents (66 percent).

Seventy-nine percent of those polled indicated they support expanded global efforts to promote human rights.

Respondents to the poll, on the other hand, were more hesitant to indicate they backed military intervention. Only 38% said they support more US military intervention abroad, while 33% said they support military actions to help other countries become democracies.

The figures were dramatically different from the days following the September 11 attacks 20 years ago, sparking a discussion about how to best battle terrorism that has continued to this day. According to a Pew Research poll conducted from September 13 to September 17, 2001, 82 percent of Americans backed military action to lessen the terror threat, even if it cost thousands of US lives.

In addition, the National Priorities Project of the Institute for Policy Studies determined that the "War on Terror" killed approximately one million people and cost the US $21 trillion, according to a report released on September 2. In addition, according to a separate analysis issued in February, the US has launched terrorist operations in approximately.