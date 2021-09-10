According to a poll, 45 percent of Americans believe the government is good at protecting freedom of speech.

According to the Associated Press, 45 percent of Americans believe the US government is doing a good job of defending freedom of speech, while 32 percent believe the government is doing a poor job.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted the poll, which aimed to compare current American views on the state of their rights to data from similar polls done in 2011 and 2015. The 45 percent of Americans who said they supported the government’s defense of freedom of speech was down from 71 percent in 2011 and 59 percent in 2015.

According to the Associated Press, fewer Americans believe religious freedom is adequately safeguarded, with only about half of respondents believing the government is doing a good job safeguarding the right, compared to three-quarters in 2011. The right to equal protection under the law has a similar tale, with only 27% of respondents thinking the government is doing a good job of defending the right, compared to 48% in 2011.

Dee Geddes, 73, a retiree from Chamberlain, South Dakota, expressed her dissatisfaction with the government’s apparent inability to protect the vast amount of personal information available, particularly online.

“It irritates me that I can look up almost anything about anyone on the internet. It makes me feel a little naked,” Geddes, who is a Republican, said. “It bothers me how much information the government has about us, but that is due to the fact that there is so much information out there in general. It’s depressing.”

According to the study, 54 percent of Americans believe it is “occasionally essential for the government to surrender some rights and liberties to fight terrorism,” down from 64 percent a decade ago. Now, 44% of people feel it’s never essential.

According to prior AP-NORC polls, a majority of Democrats believe it is occasionally essential. Republicans, on the other hand, are split, with 46% thinking it’s sometimes required and 53% saying it’s never necessary. It was sometimes required, according to 69 percent of Republicans in 2011. This is a condensed version of the information.