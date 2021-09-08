According to a poll, 43% of parents said they will not send their children to school if the COVID vaccine is required.

According to a new study, over half of all parents say they will not send their child to school if the COVID-19 vaccine is needed.

According to Morning Consult’s research, 43 percent of parents oppose COVID-19 vaccination requirements for students returning to school.

According to the poll, 51% of parents disagree and believe their child should be vaccinated against the new coronavirus before returning to school, while 44% believe all pupils should be vaccinated before returning to school.

The percentage of parents who reject a vaccine mandate in schools has decreased by nearly 10% from a previous poll in August, when 51% of respondents said they would not bring their child to school if a COVID-19 vaccine was required.

However, 60 percent of parents agree that all instructors should be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the classroom, according to the poll.

In August, a separate poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found similar results, with 58 percent of parents of children aged 12 to 17 stating they do not want their child’s school to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, according to the Morning Consult poll, an increasing proportion of parents fear that schools around the country are opening too soon due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the poll, 38 percent of parents believe schools are reopening “too hastily,” the highest percentage since March 1, 2021. Only 28% of respondents believed schools were reopening too rapidly in early August, but that number has risen over the last month.

Only about 40% of parents questioned choose in-person teaching for their children, while 38% prefer a blend of in-person and online instruction. Only online teaching was desired by 16% of respondents.

From September 1 to 5, 493 parents of children aged 5 to 18 were polled by Morning Consult.

The results of the vote came as a dispute rages over COVID-19 immunization requirements for children returning to school full-time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has recommended that all children aged 12 and up get a flu shot. This is a condensed version of the information.