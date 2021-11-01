According to a poll, 41% of Democrats want Biden to run for President in 2024, while another 41% want someone else.

According to a new poll, Democrats are evenly divided on whether President Joe Biden or another candidate has the best chance of re-election in 2024.

According to a poll issued Monday by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, 41% of Democrats say Biden is the greatest Democratic candidate for the upcoming election, while 41% choose “someone else.” A further 18% were undecided. Independent Democratic voters were less optimistic about the president’s chances for re-election, with 51% believing that a different Democrat would have a better chance.

When Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents’ survey findings were combined, 44 percent chose a different candidate, while 36 percent said Biden was the best choice. A different candidate was selected by 51 percent across the South and Midwest. In the West, where a plurality of 45 percent favored Biden, the president received the most support.

Former President Donald Trump was viewed as the greatest contender for 2024 by Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Half of those polled favoured Trump, while 35% preferred a different candidate and 14% were uncertain. Republicans were Trump’s most ardent supporters, with 57 percent backing the former president. A majority of Republican-leaning independents (47%) preferred a different candidate.

A majority of Republicans, according to the poll, are likely to refuse to accept election results if their nominee does not win, with 59 percent saying they would not “believe that the results are correct” if their presidential candidate for 2024 is not proclaimed the winner. Only 13% of Democrats and 26% of independent voters agreed with this statement.

From October 18 to October 22, a national telephone poll of 1,209 persons was conducted. It has a 4-percentage-point margin of error overall, with a 6.4-percentage-point margin of error for Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents and a 6.8-percentage-point margin of error for Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents.

Biden’s decision on whether or not to seek for re-election in 2024 is still up in the air. Despite the fact that the president has stated that he intends to run, he has not made a firm commitment. Even before he won the presidency in 2020, there were concerns regarding Biden’s re-election prospects, owing to his elderly age. This is a condensed version of the information.