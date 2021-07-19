According to a poll, 20% of Americans believe microchips are embedded in the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a survey, a huge proportion of Americans believe a conspiracy belief that scientists implanted microchips in COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Researchers surveyed 1,490 Americans in a poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist to see if they feel the vaccine is a mechanism for the US government to implant microchips in the general population. At least 15% of Americans believe the hypothesis is “probably true,” with 5% believing it to be “definitely true.”

White men without a degree made up 27% of those who believe the conspiracy is true, while college grads made up 13%. Only 23% of white women had a college diploma, whereas 13% were graduates.

The conspiracy hypothesis had some support from people of both races, with 20% of Black people and 23% of Hispanics believing it.

People who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections were more likely to believe in the conspiracy theory, with 29% believing the government will implant microchips via coronavirus vaccines. Only 8% of those polled stated they believe the theory.

Americans were also polled on whether they trust Trump’s medical advice. In a study of 1,488 adults, 29% said they trusted or partly trusted Trump’s counsel, while 53% said they distrusted Trump’s medical advice.

Since last year, the microchip idea has been one of the most popular theories. Several social media posts also suggested that the vaccines will be utilized by governments and corporations around the world to track people’s movements.

Other conspiracy theorists claimed that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda were proponents of “mass chip implantation.” The notion began in March 2020, when Gates stated that the government would most likely have a “digital certificate” to demonstrate who has tested positive for COVID-19 and got vaccine doses.

One widely circulated article promoting the conspiracy hypothesis also mentioned a Gates Foundation-funded study that employs technology to retain immunization information using special ink. However, because the technology works like an invisible tattoo, it cannot track movement or acquire personal data.

According to the BBC, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has since discarded the hypothesis as untrue.