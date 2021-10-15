According to a Pew study, more Americans are living alone and are doing worse financially.

According to a new Pew Research Center research, the number of single Americans has increased by 29% since 1990, and those who live alone have fared worse financially than those who live with a partner.

According to the report, between 1990 and 2019, the median wage for unpartnered women fell by 0.9 percent, while single men’s earnings fell by 4%. However, coupled men’s salaries increased by 7%, while women living with a partner or spouse saw their income climb by 48 percent.

According to the study, Americans who live with a spouse or partner are more likely to prosper financially than those who live alone.

The researchers wrote that “the gaps are widening among men because unpartnered men are faring worse than they were in 1990,” and that “the gaps in economic outcomes between adults living alone and those living with a partner or spouse have widened because partnered women are faring substantially better than in 1990” for women.

The survey also discovered that unmarried male adults had lower educational attainment and were less likely to be working, with statistics indicating that 91 percent of married males were employed in 2019, compared to 73 percent of unemployed men without partners or wives.

Since 1990, married women have had a 21% increase in educational achievement, while married men have seen a 10% increase in finishing at least a bachelor’s degree.

Misty Heggeness, lead economist at the US Census Bureau, told Yahoo Money that women have relied on economic independence throughout the years, and that “they’re making more choices in terms of pairing with people who have similar levels of education.” She went on to say that women are getting more confident in their job applications. Women are “better educated today than they have ever been in the past,” according to Heggeness. The survey also discovered that the percentage of married American adults aged 25 to 54 years old fell from 67 percent in 1990 to 53 percent in 2019, contributing to the country’s growing population of single people.

Other studies have revealed that marriage offers health benefits for Americans, and that these benefits may be influenced by “the protective effects of marriage,” which is thought to be a resource booster for partners or married couples.

According to Time Magazine, evidence has also been established of enhanced economic fortunes for couples, both men and women. W. Bradford Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia, cited a Harvard research as evidence.