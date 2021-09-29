According to a pest control expert, rats the size of cats may infiltrate homes through toilets.

A pest control expert in Norwich, England, has issued a warning that “bigger and braver” rats are on the rise in the area, and that they’ve apparently been breaking into homes through toilets.

The increase in vermin encounters, according to Andrew Dellbridge, director of Ace Pest Control, is due to recent COVID-19 lockdowns. Others have made similar claims: the British Pest Control Association recorded a 41 percent rise in rodent sightings under lockdown measures earlier this year, according to the Guardian.

Because individuals are forced to stay indoors during a lockdown, less food and waste is wasted in public areas. As a result, rats are compelled to pursue food sources indoors, which are frequently found in people’s homes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, similar changes have been documented in the United States, particularly in densely populated urban regions like New Orleans and New York.

The number of rodent sightings has apparently increased to the point where Dellbridge has had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand.

He described one especially terrifying occurrence in which a woman discovered a mouse swimming in her toilet bowl. Dellbridge told the Norwich Evening News, “The customer could barely speak, she was in such much shock.”

He explained, “She was in the bathroom and heard a noise.” “When she looked down, she discovered it in the toilet bowl. And it’s becoming a more common occurrence.”

In a February interview with the Guardian, Andy Tyson of London’s Guardian Pest Management elaborated on the incident. “No issue for a rat to climb up a sewer pipe,” he claimed, adding that rats can also “gnaw through plastic.”

“Rats can come out if no one is…using a toilet and flushing a cistern,” he noted.

Despite the fact that winter is normally his busiest time of year, Dellbridge stated he had seen rats “the size of cats” over the course of this past summer: He told the Norwich Evening News, “They used to work around us, but now they’re gaining access they wouldn’t have attempted previously.”

“Due to our throwaway culture,” he continued, “rubbish is just piling up and feeding them.” “The dumpsters are overflowing, and trash is piling up on the wild verges.”

