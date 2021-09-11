According to a peer, instead of morning assembly, give them an extra hour in bed.

A senior peer has suggested that schoolchildren should be permitted an extra hour in bed provided they are “spared” and “liberated” from having to attend a morning religious assembly.

A plan to eliminate the requirement for daily acts of group worship in non-faith schools, according to Lord Desa, is “too moderate.” The non-affiliated classmate also proposed that if their school couldn’t think of anything else to do with the time allotted for an assembly, students should be given an extra hour in bed.

Baroness Burt of Solihull, a Liberal Democrat, introduced the Education (Assemblies) Bill, which would apply to state-funded schools in England and Wales that are not religious. It would eliminate the obligation for compulsory collective worship at certain schools and replace it with “inclusive” assemblies, as well as allowing students and instructors to organize voluntary acts of collective prayer.

Faith-based schools would be exempt from the bill.

Some peers, like former Church of England bishop Lord Harries of Pentregarth, supported the proposed legislation, but others, including the Government, were against.

“What harm have Christians, Buddhists, and Muslims done by not being able to escape meetings every day or whenever it is?” questioned Lord Desai during the second reading argument.

“I think it’s a bizarre assumption that moral and spiritual education can only be accomplished by gathering people and lecturing them.

“That is something that should be done throughout the school day, and you don’t need a particular hour to get the students together.”

“All children of all religions should be spared assemblies, and if you can’t think of anything to do at that hour, start school late – they can sleep more, and it’d be healthier for them than having assemblies,” Lord Desai continued.

“I wholeheartedly support this Bill, and I believe it should be altered in committee stage if at all feasible, and all schools should be liberated,” he said.

Lord Harries said he backed the bill because Christianity is “dedicated to individual liberty.” “I am not opposed to obligatory worship in schools in principle, and it was entirely logical that when our society was primarily unified, the beliefs of society as a whole would be reflected in our schools,” he told his peers. “The summary comes to an end.”