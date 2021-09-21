According to a Panamanian official, up to 3,000 migrants are expected to arrive in the country in an attempt to reach the United States.

According to a Panamanian official, the country is receiving up to 3,000 people attempting to enter the United States.

According to the Associated Press, more Haitian migrants have begun pursuing alternative routes across Central and South America to reach the United States recently. The migrants had the option of taking boat rides to the Panamanian border and traveling through the Darien Gap jungle after arriving at the Colombian town of Necocli.

Panama’s Security Minister, Juan Pino, claimed on Monday that 2,500 to 3,000 migrants, largely Haitians, were still arriving through the Darien Gap last week.

Many migrants have continued on to Mexico after arriving in Panama. Some people have continued their trek to the United States, while others have chosen to stay in Mexico, where they are less likely to be deported.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

At a restaurant established by Haitian immigrants just a short walk from the fortified border with the United States, Robins Exile ate a customary meal of plantains and chicken. He arrived the night before and went there for advice on whether he should try to travel to the United States or live in Mexico.

Messages on WhatsApp and Facebook from Haitian migrants, as well as YouTube videos, urged him to avoid crossing near Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitians have recently converged. It wasn’t as simple to cross as it had been a few weeks before.

Discussion The more than 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants gathered around a bridge in Del Rio, a town of only 35,000 people, on Monday at the Tijuana restaurant provided a snapshot of Haitians’ diaspora in the Western Hemisphere, which picked up steam in 2016 and has shown little sign of easing, as demonstrated most recently by the more than 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants assembled around a bridge in Del Rio, a town of only 35,000 people.

The United States has the largest Haitian immigrant population in the world, with 705,000 people from the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. There are around 1.8 million Haitians living outside their homeland.

Almost all Haitians follow a well-worn path to the US border: Fly to Brazil, Chile, or any other South American country. If jobs become scarce, slowly go through Central America and Mexico by bus and on foot to northern border areas such as Tijuana, where you can wait for months, if not years, for the. This is a condensed version of the information.