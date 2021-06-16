According to a Novavax study, the Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

In a large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico, vaccine maker Novavax said its shot was highly effective against Covid-19 and also protected against variants. The vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, according to the company.

The world urgently needs more vaccines, and the Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play a key role in boosting supplies in developing countries. However, that assistance is still months away.

The company claims it will seek approval for the shots in the United States, Europe, and other countries by the end of September, and that it will be able to produce up to 100 million doses per month by then. “Many of our first doses will go to… low and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with,” Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told The Associated Press. According to Our World In Data, less than 1% of people in the developing world have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

In Novavax’s study, nearly 30,000 people aged 18 and up from the United States and Mexico participated. The remaining two-thirds received dummy shots and the remaining two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart.

There were 77 Covid-19 cases, 14 of which were in the vaccine group and the rest in volunteers who received dummy shots. There were no moderate or severe cases in the vaccine group, compared to 14 in the placebo group.

The vaccine was also effective against several variants and in high-risk populations, such as the elderly and those with other health issues.

Tenderness and pain at the injection site were the most common side effects. Mr Erck said there had been no reports of unusual blood clots or heart problems.